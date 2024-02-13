OpenAI is testing new memory features with a select number of ChatGPT users

OpenAI, the makers of the ChatGPT AI chatbot, will be testing a new feature with a select group of public users that could change the way people use it in the future. In a blog post, the company said this new addition will let ChatGPT remember past chats and use that memory so it can access it when needed for future chats,

The memory feature has some obvious applications when using ChatGPT. You could ask the chatbot to recap meetings in a specific format, and it should be able to do so when you ask it to summarize meetings in the future.

Of course, you might have some chat prompts that you would like ChatGPT to forget. The new memory feature lets users tell ChatGPT to forget specific memories so they don't come up in the future. You can also simply go into the chatbot's settings to turn off the memory feature. OpenAI says it may use your memories content to improve and train ChatGPT, so turning off this feature is handy if you don't want that information shared.

Another new feature that's being tested is temporary chat. When turned on, your chats won't appear in the history and won't be stored as memory, so they won't be used to train the AI. A small number of free and paid ChatGPT users will test all of these memory features this week.

OpenAI added that developers who create the custom GPT chatbots that were recently launched will soon be able to enable the memory feature. Each custom GPT chatbot will have its own memory, so anything that you might have stored as memories in the main ChatGPT model won't be available in the custom GPTs. The memory feature will be added to the custom chatbots after general availability to standard ChatGPT users.