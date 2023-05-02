Check out all the features Microsoft Teams received in April 2023

At the end of every month, Microsoft publishes a list of all the features that Teams had received that month. As such, the tech giant put out a Tech community blog post outlining every new major update and feature that Teams received in April 2023. This month, there were improvements in Teams Meetings, Teams Phone, Teams Mobile, and more. Interesting features in Meetings include the automatic lowering of raised hand when the user's voice is detected, Ultrasound howling detection to eliminate the feedback loop, green screen in Meetings, though it is limited to certain hardware at the moment.

There were a lot of new Teams Rooms and certified devices added too. The full list of changes has been listed below

Meetings Automatic lowering of a user’s raised hand after speaking

Ultrasound Howling Detection

Video Closed Captions in PowerPoint Live

Green screen in Teams meetings Teams Phone Federated group calling for GCCH and DoD Teams Rooms and Devices Audiocodes RXV81 video collaboration bar for Microsoft Teams on Android

Yealink Meeting Board Camera 6X for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android

Bose Videobar VB-S for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows

DTEN D7X 55” for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android

Q-SYS NC 110 camera

Q-SYS Certified Teams Rooms Bundle

Aver TR313V2 Camera, Back of Room Presenter’s Camera

Lenovo ThinkVision MC60 Monitor Webcam Frontline Workers and Vertical Solutions Microsoft Teams: Approvals - Sequential Approvers Support Mobile Attach cloud files in chat and channel from teams mobile Platform App Geo Fencing

Auto Install Approved Apps Events Reminder Emails for Webinars Teams for Education Viva Connections for Education – Now Generally Available Government Support PSTN dial-in, dial-out, and call-me attendees in meetings to join Breakout Rooms for DoD and GCC High

You can read about all the features in more depth in the Tech Community blog post here. You can also go through our own Teams coverage here where you may find some updates on upcoming, as well as already announced, features.