Check out all the features Microsoft Teams received in April 2023

At the end of every month, Microsoft publishes a list of all the features that Teams had received that month. As such, the tech giant put out a Tech community blog post outlining every new major update and feature that Teams received in April 2023. This month, there were improvements in Teams Meetings, Teams Phone, Teams Mobile, and more. Interesting features in Meetings include the automatic lowering of raised hand when the user's voice is detected, Ultrasound howling detection to eliminate the feedback loop, green screen in Meetings, though it is limited to certain hardware at the moment.
There were a lot of new Teams Rooms and certified devices added too. The full list of changes has been listed below
Meetings
- Automatic lowering of a user’s raised hand after speaking
- Ultrasound Howling Detection
- Video Closed Captions in PowerPoint Live
- Green screen in Teams meetings
Teams Phone
- Federated group calling for GCCH and DoD
Teams Rooms and Devices
- Audiocodes RXV81 video collaboration bar for Microsoft Teams on Android
- Yealink Meeting Board Camera 6X for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android
- Bose Videobar VB-S for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows
- DTEN D7X 55” for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android
- Q-SYS NC 110 camera
- Q-SYS Certified Teams Rooms Bundle
- Aver TR313V2 Camera, Back of Room Presenter’s Camera
- Lenovo ThinkVision MC60 Monitor Webcam
Frontline Workers and Vertical Solutions
- Microsoft Teams: Approvals - Sequential Approvers Support
Mobile
Platform
- App Geo Fencing
- Auto Install Approved Apps
Events
- Reminder Emails for Webinars
Teams for Education
- Viva Connections for Education – Now Generally Available
Government
- Support PSTN dial-in, dial-out, and call-me attendees in meetings to join Breakout Rooms for DoD and GCC High
You can read about all the features in more depth in the Tech Community blog post here. You can also go through our own Teams coverage here where you may find some updates on upcoming, as well as already announced, features.
