Check out the free playable prologue to the upcoming Alone in the Dark reboot

Alone in the Dark, one of the first survival horror game franchises is coming back later this year in a rebooted version. Developer Pieces Interactive and publisher THQ Nordic have released a free stand-alone prologue to the new game which you can download and play right now.

You can get the prologue on the PC via Steam and also on the PlayStation Store for the PS5 console and on the Xbox Store for the Xbox Series X and S consoles. Here's what you can expect from this brief game:

One of Derceto’s residents, Jeremy Hartwood, has been acting strange lately. He asks Grace to do one simple thing – help him deliver a letter to his niece, Emily Hartwood. She seems to be the only one capable of understanding the otherworldly horrors plaguing Jeremy’s mind. Grace agrees and embarks on a short yet memorable trip through a wing of Derceto Manor, invaded by a presence which appears to have emerged from the dark depths of the Bayou…

The full game, as we stated, is a reboot of the first Alone in the Dark game that was released way back in 1992. It features two playable characters, Detective Edward Carnby and Emily Hartwood. Actors David Harbour (Stranger Things) and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) lend both their voices and likenesses to Carnby and Hartwood, respectively.

Here's what you can expect in the full version:

Deep in the 1920’s south, Emily Hartwood’s uncle has gone missing. Together with private investigator Edward Carnby, she embarks on a journey to Derceto Manor, a home for the mentally ill where something is lurking. You’ll encounter strange residents, nightmarish realms, dangerous monsters and ultimately uncover a plot of rising evil. At the intersection of reality, mystery, and insanity, an adventure waits that will challenge your core beliefs. Who can you trust, what will you believe, and what will you do next?

You can go ahead and pre-order the full version of Alone in the Dark now and it's set for release on October 25, just in time for Halloween.

