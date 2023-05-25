Homeworld 3 gets delayed once again, this time to February 2024

One of our most anticipated PC games of 2023 won't be released this year after all. Today, developer Blackbird Interactive announced that its space-based RTS sequel, Homeworld 3, has had its release delayed from the first half of 2023 to February 2024.

The announcement of the release date delay was made on the official Homeworld Twitter page. It stated:

Our primary goal is to deliver a Homeworld experience that lives up to the standards set by its predecessors and is worthy of this series' incredible legacy. Homeworld 3 is shaping up to be exactly that, but in order to fully realize that vision we need more time to refine and polish the game.



We deeply appreciate your passion and dedication to this game, and we are working hard to get Homeworld 3 to you as soon as we can.



Thank you.

This is, unfortunately, the second time the release date for the game has been pushed back. When Homeworld 3 was first announced in September 2019, it was supposed to come out in late 2022.

In June 2022, it was announced the game would launch in the first half of 2023. This new delay to February 2024 means Homeworld 3 will miss its original target date by over a year.

Blackbird Interactive, which is made up of many of the developers of the first two Homeworld games at Relic Entertainment, previously released Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak in 2016. It acted as a planet-based prequel to the main game series. It got solid reviews, and the team got the chance to make a third game in the main series via Homeworld's current IP owners, Gearbox Publishing.

In addition to Homeworld 3, Gearbox released remastered versions of Relic's first two Homeworld games. It also released Homeworld Mobile, a free-to-play all-new game in the series made for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets from developer Stratosphere Games.