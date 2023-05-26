Deal: Save big on Western Digital external hard drives for a limited time

Amazon's Gaming Week continues with some deep discounts on gaming-related hardware. That even includes external hard drives, which can be used to store games, media, and other content. Western Digital's WD Elements are currently at their lowest prices on Amazon for a limited time. That includes the 22TB version of WD Elements is priced at just $359.99, or $190 off its normal $549.99 MSRP.

You can check out the discounts for other WD Elements hard drives at the link below. These prices are for a very limited time:

You can also save some money on some Western Digital WD_Black internal hard drives:

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest. Finally, keep checking Amazon's Gaming Week for some deep discounts including some deals on Razer accessories, Samsung storage products, and Intel processors.

