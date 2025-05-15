Check out the Ring Outdoor Cam Plus now if you want a premium security cam for cheap

The Amazon Ring Outdoor Cam Plus has hit its lowest-ever price today, so it could be a good pick-up if you’ve been searching for cameras to help secure your property. The model is available in both black and white and has been reduced by $30.

One of the biggest problems with security cameras is a grainy video where the facial details of any suspicious people are difficult to make out. That’s not an issue with the Ring Outdoor Cam Plus, however, because it has wide-angle 2K video which will let you see more of your garden and in very good quality.

Another thing that can impair video of security cameras is when the sun sets. With the Ring Outdoor Cam Plus, you can still see your garden clearly and in full color, even if it's dark. This feature is particularly useful if you’re concerned about thieves, who might strike at night when there are less people around.

Finally, this camera has versatile mounting that makes it easy to set up anywhere inside or outside your home. Thanks to this, Amazon says you can avoid a complicated or expensive installation process.

This camera is very user friendly with the Ring app from Amazon with its real-time notifications when something is going on and the feature to let you have two-way conversations through the camera. With the Ring Home Premium Plan, you also get access to Smart Video Search which uses AI to let you search for specific events easily.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.