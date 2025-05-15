Dead Island 2 is free to claim on the Epic Games Store this week

The Epic Games Store unveiled its mystery giveaway promotion today, which turned out to be copies of Dead Island 2 and Happy Game. PC gamers can claim the double giveaway for the next seven days as usual. At the same time, Epic is also expanding its rewards system across its games and storefront.

The zombie-infested action RPG, Dead Island 2, takes place 15 years after the original Dead Island, letting players loose on the city of Los Angeles that's been taken over by the undead. The developer Dambuster Studios is calling the title's dismemberment system the most advanced one ever made as well, letting players slice, smash, and burn zombies in a massive number of ways.

Cooperative play is supported as well, letting up to three players join together for the campaign as well as the horde mode.

Next up, another Amanita Design title has landed on the Epic Games Store as a freebie. Happy Game is another point-and-click adventure game by the creators behind titles like Botanicula and Chuchel, but this time, it's a horror experience.

The Dead Island 2 and Happy Game giveaways on the Epic Games Store are slated to last until May 22. On the same day, Epic plans to offer three more freebies as part of its ongoing mystery giveaways promotion.

Outside of the giveaway, Epic Games has also announced an expansion of its rewards system. Starting today, Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys purchases that are made using Epic's payment system across PC, iOS, Android, and the web will get players back 20% of their charge. These can be spent across Epic's own games or its PC games store.

Moreover, Epic Rewards has been expanded on the Epic Games Store to offer 20% back instead of 5% until August 31.