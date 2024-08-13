Circle to Search's Audio Search could let you search for music playing on your device

Google is reportedly working on a new feature for Circle to Search that will let users identify a song from anywhere. Notably, the feature is called Audio Search, and in addition to identifying songs playing on your device, it can allegedly also help identify music that is playing ambiently or even if you just hum it.

There are numerous ways to identify or search for a song. Various apps and services such as Shazam, SoundHound, and more recently YouTube Music, offer the option to search for a song by singing, humming, or playing it. Google already has a similar feature called Hum to Search, which works from the Google Search app.

The Circle to Search Audio Search feature was spotted in the Google app beta v15.32.36. Folks at Android Authority were able to activate the feature and have given a glimpse of how the feature works. As already mentioned the Circle to Search Audio Search feature can also help find songs simply by humming it.

To use it, simply trigger the Circle To Search feature as you normally would. To the right, there will be a new music note icon. Tapping on this music note icon brings up a listening overlay, indicating that Google is currently listening to what is being played or hummed. Here's a video that explains how the feature works:

Currently, the feature does not work and fails to identify any songs. This could be because the feature is still under development. However, once the feature becomes available, you should be able to use it from anywhere, for example, while playing music from YouTube Music or any other music streaming service or app.

There is no word on when Google will roll out this feature. Also, there is no clarity if Google will ever push the feature to the stable version.