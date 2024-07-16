YouTube Music's new feature makes your sound search much easier

YouTube Music is rolling out a new sound search feature similar to Google's Hum to Search feature. Notably, using this feature, users will be able to find their favorite song on YouTube Music's catalog of 100 million official songs just by sound.

According to 9To5Google, some users already had the feature in May, even before the feature was rolled out. Once the feature is available, a user needs to tap on the magnifying glass button located at the top-right corner of YouTube Music. This will let you access the waveform button, which appears next to the microphone button.

image via 9To5Google

Doing so launches a full-screen page with the title "Play, sing, or hum a song." You can tap the button at the bottom and play, sing, or hum a song to find it. The results page shows cover art, name of the song, artist, album, year, and download status. It also shows the buttons to Play or Save to the library. The YouTube Music sound search feature has already started rolling out for Android and iOS.

Additionally, YouTube Music is finally adding "Mark as played" or "Mark as unplayed" for podcasts. When a user opens the overflow menu for a podcast episode, you will see "Mark as played" or "Mark as unplayed." A toast message, "Episode marked as played" confirms the action.

image via 9To5Google

Google started testing out this feature back in December 2023 and said that the feature would start rolling out in three months. However, it took them seven months to roll out the feature for YouTube Music. As per the report, the YouTube Music "Mark as played" for podcasts is rolling out for Android, iOS, and the web.

YouTube Music has also confirmed that it is testing out the AI-generated conversation radio feature. The feature is currently under testing in the US for YouTube Music Premium users. The feature was previously available to a limited number of users. Using the feature, users can create a custom radio by describing exactly what they want to hear.