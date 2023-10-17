Cities: Skylines 2, Dead Space remake, and more come to Xbox Game Pass as Persona 5 leaves

Microsoft's Game Pass services are gaining a new lineup of titles in the next couple of weeks, and there are quite a few blockbusters included in it.

Paradox and Colossal Order's city builder Cities: Skylines 2 for PC Game Pass, the newest entry in the Like a Dragon franchise (formerly Yakuza) , as well as EA's Dead Space remake just in time for Halloween are a part of this wave.

Here are the games incoming in this latest wave:

Like A Dragon: Ishin! (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now F1 Manager 2023 ( Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 19

( Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 19 Cities: Skylines II (PC) – October 24

(PC) – October 24 Dead Space (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – October 26

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – October 26 Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (Cloud and Console) – October 26

(Cloud and Console) – October 26 Mineko’s Night Market (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 26

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 26 Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 31

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 31 Jusant (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 31

From the bunch, Cities: Skylines 2 is a day-one drop onto PC Game Pass. Though keep in mind Paradox has warned players that the city-builder's performance may not be great at launch.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perks are expanding too, with a Crunchyroll Mega Fan membership now being available to claim for subscribers. This trial lasts for 75 days with ad-free access to over 1,300 anime being offered.

As new games arrive, five are leaving Game Pass at the end of the month. Easily biggest hit to the service would the departure of Persona 5 Royal. The massively popular JRPG was introduced to all Game Pass variants in October of 2022. Here are all the titles leaving on October 31:

Gunfire Reborn (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Kill It With Fire (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Persona 5 Royal (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Signalis (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Solasta Crown of the Magister (Cloud, Console, and PC)

While many were expecting some Activision Blizzard games to show up in this wave, as Microsoft finally closed the deal to acquire the publisher last week, it seems those will take longer to materialize. Don't expect latest games like Modern Warfare III or Diablo IV to enter Game Pass subscriptions until at least next year though.