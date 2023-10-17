The NVIDIA GeForce 545.84 WHQL driver adds RTX Video Super Resolution improvements and more

NVIDIA has released its latest graphics driver for its GeForce GPUs. The new 545.84 WHQL driver includes improvements for the company's RTX Video Super Resolution feature, and much more.

In a blog post, NVIDIA states that its RTX Video Super Resolution feature is now up to version 1.5. The feature first launched earlier this year and uses AI to upscale the quality of YouTube and other online videos on PCs with GeForce GPUs. NVIDIA states:

Our new version 1.5 update, included in today’s Game Ready Driver, further improves the quality of RTX VSR, increasing the level of detail and preserving image details during the upscaling process for a sharper and crisper image overall. Plus, with expanded RTX VSR support, owners of GeForce RTX 20 Series GPUs can benefit from the same AI-enhanced video as those on GeForce RTX 30 and 40 Series GPUs.

The new version even helps to get rid of compression artifacts even if a video is running at its native resolution.

The new drivers also add support for NVIDIA's TensorRT AI acceleration for Stable Diffusion Web UI, allowing people with GeForce GPUs to get images from the AI art creator faster than normal.

The new driver also adds DLSS 3 support for two games; the popular battle royale title Naraka: Bladepoint and the cooperative first-person action game Warhammer: Vermintide 2.

The GeForce Experience app has been updated with support for optimized profiles for these games:

Counter-Strike 2

EA SPORTS FC 24

Forza Motorsport

Lies of P

Mortal Kombat 1

NBA 2K24

Party Animals

PAYDAY 3

Sunkenland

The Crew Motorfest

Total War: PHARAOH

Warhaven

We Were Here Expeditions

Witchfire

The release notes for the driver also show these bugs have been fixed:

Some monitors may display random black screen flicker when in Display Stream Compression mode [4034096]

Monitor colors are incorrect after coming back from display sleep [3420257]

You can download the new desktop drivers here and the notebook drivers here.