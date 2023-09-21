Like a Dragon Gaiden and Like a Dragon: Ishin are coming to Xbox and PC Game Pass

Microsoft's Xbox Tokyo Game Show (YouTube link) digital presentation just came to a close, and one of the biggest announcements was from Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio (RGG). The makers behind the Like a Dragon franchise, which many fans may simply remember as Yakuza, appeared on the stream to announce that two spin-offs are hitting Xbox Game Pass.

RGG studio director Masayoshi Yokoyama revealed 'Like a Dragon: Ishin' and 'Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name' as coming soon to Microsoft subscription services.

Released in February of 2023, Like a Dragon: Ishin is a remake of the 2014 title Ryū ga Gotoku Ishin, an action-adventure entry with a historical samurai setting. Serving as a spin-off to the main franchise, its remake brought the fan-favorite title to audiences across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation globally unlike the original version, which was exclusive to PlayStation and Japan.

The Samurai epic is coming to both Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass before the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is incoming later this year as another spin-off, but this one is important for those looking to jump into the upcoming 2024 main entry - Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Players will once again be taking the role of original protagonist Kazuma Kiryu in Gaiden. The title covers events that take place in between Yakuza 6: The Song of Life and the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, focusing on Kiryu's perspective to reveal how he returns to the series soon alongside Ichiban Kasuga. Here's how the studio describes the setting:

Once a legendary yakuza, Kazuma Kiryu faked his own death and abandoned his name for the sake of protecting his family. Now, he is thrust into conflict by a mysterious figure attempting to drive him out of hiding. Under the codename “Joryu,” Kiryu embarks on a gripping action narrative with bone-shattering combat in vibrant locations filled with exciting characters and activities.

Like a Dragon Gaiden is coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on November 9, day one of launch.

Xbox Tokyo Game Show's also confirmed Game Pass releases for the original Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, Mineko’s Night Market, as well as the previously announced Persona 3 Reload remake and Persona 5 Tactica.