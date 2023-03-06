Cities: Skylines II is out later this year, will also hit Xbox Game Pass

It has been eight years since Colossal Order's massively popular city builder experience Cities: Skylines hit the market, and finally, an official sequel is incoming. Publisher Paradox Interactive announced the title today during its games showcase, crowning it the fitting name of Cities: Skylines II. Watch the cinematic trailer above.

Unfortunately, gameplay of the title was missing from the event. Thankfully, Paradox did release some information about the gameplay, saying deep construction and customization elements as well as "fully-realized transport and economy systems." Much like the original, modding will also be a big focus in the sequel according to Colossal Order.

"Cities: Skylines reset the bar for city-building games when it launched eight years ago, and we are incredibly proud of its impact. We built a thriving community around Cities and introduced many to city building for the first time," said Colossal Order CEO Mariina Hallikainen. "Now, we’ve brought the years of experience we’ve gained to take a new step forward in the city builder genre, again, for our community and new players".

Cities: Skylines II does not have a release date attached to it yet, but Paradox and Colossal will be sharing more details about the venture in the coming months as development continues.

The city-builder comes out on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. It's good news for Xbox Game Pass subscribers too, as it will hit the Microsoft subscription platforms on day one too. We will have to wait and see how the sequel stacks up the original and the plethora of expansions it has received over the last eight years.