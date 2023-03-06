The Lamplighters League revealed from the makers of Battletech and it's due in 2023

Paradox Interactive just announced a new game that will take us on a grand adventure in the early 1930s. It's called (deep breath) The Lamplighters League and the Tower at the End of the World. It's a strategic top-down turn-based game from developer Hairbrained Schemes, the developer of the Battletech strategy game.

There's definitely some Indiana Jones-style storytelling in this game. Here's what Paradox has to say about the game:

Recruit a team of misfits and scoundrels with unique abilities and unforgettable personalities, and chase the Banished Court to the ends of the earth in a mix of real-time infiltration, turn-based tactical combat, and a character-driven story of adventure and intrigue.

Both the reveal trailer and the gameplay video make the game look a ton of fun to play, with a cartoony art style and some interesting gameplay features. Players can control the game's main characters, and sometimes they don't get along with each other, but their different abilities can make them a formidable team to go after the bad guys in this alternate 1930s. In addition to their various combat techniques, the characters also have some infiltration features to scout out enemy locations before they start to fight.

The Lamplighters League is due for release later in 2023 for the PC, and also for Microsoft's Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles. When it does get released, it will be included on the same day on Xbox Game Pass.