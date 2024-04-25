Cities: Skylines II update delivers DLSS, Beach Properties DLC content for free, and more

Last week, Colossal Order and Paradox announced a major shift in Cities: Skylines II's development focus going forward. This meant delaying upcoming DLC packs and putting the development team completely on game optimization and bug fixes. It also meant that the game's first premium DLC pack, Beach Properties, was going free for all players, with refunds also being sent out.

Today, that Beach Properties patch has finally landed, and it has also brought other goodies like DLSS and bug fixes too.

"This patch removes the entitlement from all the Beach Properties assets, so they are now a part of the base game and available to everyone," says Colossal Order. "Saves and custom maps using the assets should work without any extra steps." Head here to find more details on the refunding procedure for those who had purchased the widely panned DLC.

A surprise addition of this update is Nvidia DLSS 2 upscaling technology. The city builder launching with the original 1.0 version of AMD FSR, and no other upscaling option. Hopefully, the new addition will at least help Nvidia players achieve better frame rates. The studio is also working on adding FSR 2 support in a later update too.

Here are the performance-related changes and bug fixes included in this update for players:

Performance Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution support added

Some pathfinding optimizations to reduce slowing simulation

UI optimizations

Optimizations to reduce frame spikes Bug fixes & improvements Mod options are sorted alphabetically instead of random

Made bus stop and mailbox color in infoview same as icon color

Citizens are more likely to use taxis from outside connections when moving in the city

Automatically pause and display any pending legal documents when continuing last game from the launcher

Fixed crash to desktop occurs after starting a new game on Custom Map from Editor where 'Placeholder Surface' was used

Fixed crash to desktop occurs after placing any Truck from “Add Object” menu in developerMode

Fixed crash to desktop after loading save with broken path-road connections

Fixed crash to desktop after loading map with Landfill's lot created in Editor

Fixed Cartography achievement

Fixed dispatching problem causing service vehicles to have trouble reaching some targets in certain cases. Affects garbage collecting, post van (for buildings), police patrolling and road maintenance.

Fixed patient teleports to ambulance if the parking lot is close to their location

Fixed a road tool snapped to an existing road may randomly get into an incorrect position

Fixed zone grid alignment broken when bulldozing stops or mailboxes when there are different sized roads connected

Fixed duplicated city service upkeep items of building that have upgrade

Fixed trains stuck at rail yard when there are multiple spawning trains and arriving trains at the same time.

Fixed part of Hydroelectric Power Plant remains on map after bulldozing it

Fixed tutorial task list not resetting when selecting “Reset tutorials” from gameplay options.

Fixed limit tutorial center card height to prevent overlapping with bottom toolbar

Fixed missing color of Destroyed Buildings in the Disaster Control Info View

Fixed service coverage displaying all red for a couple of frames when activating infoview for the first time after loading save (In paused mode or soon after loading)

Fixed line color changes are not visible while it's hovered with a cursor.

Fixed Firewatch Tower incorrectly shows its range when hovering over the building

Fixed mouse tool options tooltips did not support handling a larger number of options or smaller resolutions/UI scalings

Fixed interface/panel transparency for non default UI styles

Fixed issue preventing saving after changing name with controller and virtual keyboard

Menu notifications thumbnail image will now retain its aspect ratio and will cover the square space with overflow content cut

Various screen resolution fixes

Multiple text fixes Controller fixes: All photomode panel properties can be reset

Reset property and capture keyframe action added for controller

Revamped controller navigation and focus styles for a more intuitive and streamlined UX

Disabled Editor inspector items can be focused to fix situations where some fields cannot be viewed or scrolled to with a controller.

Fixed draggable value not updating input label in photo mode panel

Fixed null reference when trying to reset a property that had no reset callback

Fixed controller navigation in Editor preview/thumbnail picker, save map panel, and add component menu. Item pickers no longer select items when focused by default.

Fixed preview not updating with various tools when using controller to select asset

Fixed controller action hints overlapping main menu sub screens

Fixed Editor bottom bar sliders not being usable with controller

Fixed item picker footer slider not being usable with controller

Fixed controller's slider buttons getting inverted when the slider's start value is higher than the end value

Added missing names from QLOC team to the credits

Colossal Order also has a bunch of bug fixes for the mod editor and Paradox Mods platform with this update. Check them all out at the full 1.1.2f1 changelog here.

With the shift in development focus, Cities: Skylines II's first expansion, Bridges and Ports, is now coming in 2025. The console editions are still scheduled to launch sometime this year, however.