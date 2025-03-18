Cities: Skylines II update delivers 'easy' game mode, fixes for homeless, and more

Last week, Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order officially began its Cities: Skylines franchise's 10th-anniversary celebrations. As a part of this event, March would bring content for both entries in the city building series, both free and paid. It's time for Cities: Skylines II's anniversary update now, and it's bringing some more much-needed fixes for the game, plus some goodies.

For those that may find a city builder a bit too imposing to jump into, the new Easy game mode offers double the starting money and loan limits, less upkeep costs, and other benefits to make the experience a little less stressful.

Here are the changes seen in the two modes now in the game:

Easy mode Normal mode Starting money: ¢2,000,000

Milestone monetary rewards: x6

Loan limit: x2

No map tile upkeep

Increased building refund amount

No building relocation cost

Government subsidies enabled

Accelerated development point distribution

Lowered pollution levels

Lowered service building upkeeps Starting money: ¢1,000,000

Milestone monetary rewards: x1

Loan limit: x1

Progressive map tile upkeep

Standard building refund amount

Standard building relocation cost

Government subsidies disabled

Progressive development point distribution

Standard pollution levels

Standard service building upkeeps

Colossal Order has been delivering updates to the game's Homelessness feature for a long time now, and this update is no different. Now, the stat can be seen in the Population Info view for gaining a better grasp on the situation and finding solutions. For instance, if the homeless are employed, they might simply need cheaper housing to move into.

Some logic improvements have also been made to improve the conditions needed for citizens to move out of their parents' houses:

Newly adult citizens need a job before moving out.

They contribute to the household’s wealth until the household can afford to provide them with starting money, giving them a better chance to start a new life on their own.

They check if there are available homes in the city before moving out.

If there are not enough homes available in the city, they may choose to move out of the city and become commuters. Commuters can and often will move to the city when housing becomes available.

Players will also find 10 new parks to build, all celebrating the series' 10th anniversary. Other than that, there's a whole host of bug fixes listed for the title in the full changelog of the Cities: Skylines II Anniversary Patch 1.2.5f1; find it here.