Cities: Skylines series turns 10, Paradox unveils anniversary goodies and DLC for fans

Paradox Interactive effectively struck gold 10 years ago with the launch of Cities: Skylines, offering city-building fans a new entry into the genre after being burned by EA's latest attempt at a new SimCity game. With two mainline entries, multiple ports, and hordes of DLCs later, Paradox is now celebrating the 10th anniversary with some goodies and for fans.

Both of the Colossal Order-developed games are receiving free anniversary updates and some paid content to celebrate the occasion during March.

First up will be Cities: Skylines II's turn, which is getting the anniversary update on March 18. This is carrying a bundle of new in-game parks and buildings, all themed around the birthday. On the same day, three Creator Packs and three Radio Stations are being offered as premium DLC:

Dragon Gate, a content pack inspired by Chinese architecture and “market quarter” locations

Leisure Venues, including new entertainment options, parks, and leisure locations

Mediterranean Heritage, which adds buildings inspired by 15th-19th century architecture from Spain, Italy, Portugal, and Southern France

Atmospheric Piano, Jade Road, and Feelgood Funk Radio Stations

Next, it's the original Cities: Skylines' turn, which is receiving its own anniversary update on March 25. This will carry dynamic parks that change depending on what expansions the player has installed to have a personalized look. At the same time, two Creator Packs and one Radio Station are being offered as paid DLC:

Emerging Downtown, a pack focused on adding a variety of building sizes and construction styles to cities’ busy downtown areas

Countryside, adding a selection of rural charm from small-town libraries and food markets to quaint, humble town halls

The Harvest Harmony Radio Station, a country-inspired selection of musical tracks to fit any rural construction project

"We founded Colossal Order with the dream of creating a city-builder that would bring more freedom and creativity to the cities players can build," says Colossal Order CEO Mariina Hallikainen. “With Cities: Skylines, that dream not only came true, but thanks to the continued support of our amazing fans, we had the opportunity to keep growing and building this game and community many years after its release and take it even further than anticipated.

March will bring a free-to-play promotion on Steam for both titles, with the city builders being playable from March 20-24 by everyone. Meanwhile, Paradox also announced a DLC subscription program going live on March 13. This will let players gain access to every expansion of Cities: Skylines for a monthly fee instead of purchasing them separately.

Read more about Paradox's Cities: Skylines franchise anniversary celebration plans here.