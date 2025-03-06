Codeium says new Windsurf Wave 4 is a turning point for the IDE 

Codeium has announced the release of Windsurf Wave 4 which introduces a selection of new features. The company claims that this update marks a turning point from playing catchup to leading the industry, thanks to some new features in this update that are unique to an AI-native IDE.

One of the biggest changes in this update is tweaks made to Claude 3.7. Codeium said that the new Claude 3.7 Sonnet LLM, when chosen, was a bit too trigger happy with tool calling, leading to much faster-than-anticipated usage of flow action credits. It has improved this so that this model doesn’t eat all your credits.

Other improvements in this update are as follows:

The Windsurf IDE is available for Windows, macOS, and Linux. If you’ve not tried it you can get it from the website’s download page. Meanwhile, if you already have it installed, press the profile icon drop down and then click Check for Updates.

For those not familiar with Windsurf, it’s an IDE for developers writing code. It has multiple pricing plans, including a free plan. It’s an AI-native IDE and can help you write code, rather than having to consult Google if you get stuck.