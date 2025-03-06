Rainbow Six Siege, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, and more join Xbox Free Play Days

Microsoft already has a big weekend set up for Xbox Free Play Days enjoyers. The weekly promotion for Game Pass members is now offering Rainbow Six Siege, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, Born of Bread, and AEW: Fight Forever.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, and Core subscribers can jump into these titles over the weekend for no extra cost, with any progress they make also carrying over automatically if the players do decide to purchase the games afterward.

Rainbow Six Siege is Ubisoft's long-supported tactical shooter experience, and ahead of the "X" update that will host a massive engine upgrade, you can try out the game and its unique operators this weekend for free.

Next Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown comes offering its open-world racing action set in Hong Kong. A massive collection of cars from over 30 manufacturers, online play with thousands of other players, and plenty of racing options are touted as features here. For fighting fans, the AEW: Fight Forever promotion is here, with arcade wrestling to jump into. This features iconic faces, both new and old, from real-world wrestling franchises to use in matches.

Lastly, Born of Bread is for fans of games like Paper Mario. This fantastical 2.5D turn-based RPG lets you go on a grand adventure as Loaf, a sentient hero made out of bread. Moreover, unlike the rest of these games, Born of Bread is actually free to all Xbox players this weekend. This means a Game Pass subscription is not a requirement.

Here are the games revealed today for the Free Play Days promotion and their supported platforms:

This Free Play Days promotion will end on Sunday, March 9, at 11:59 pm PT.