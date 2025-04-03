Deploy your web apps in "one-click" with new Windsurf Wave 6 update

The AI-centric IDE for developers, Windsurf, has just received its Wave 6 update from Codeium. The big new feature in this update is called Deploys which is said to let developers deploy websites or JavaScript web apps publicly with a single click. This feature allows developers to significantly streamline their work, unlocking productivity gains.

Another big development in this wave is the availability of previously unveiled features being made available for Enterprise users. The features will be on by default, but admins can turn them off via the admin portal. Some of the new features include Model Context Protocol (MCP), Turbo mode, and Commit Message Generation.

Here’s an overview of the main features in this update:

The Windsurf IDE is available for Windows, macOS, and Linux. If you’ve not tried it you can get it from the website’s download page. Meanwhile, if you already have it installed, press the profile icon drop down and then click Check for Updates.

For those not familiar with Windsurf, it’s an IDE for developers writing code. It has multiple pricing plans, including a free plan. It’s an AI-native IDE and can help you write code, rather than having to consult Google if you get stuck.

Source: Codeium