Come back soon! Microsoft confirms no new Windows Insider builds this week

Bad news for Windows Insiders thirsty for a new build: the official Windows Insider Twitter account has revealed that all plans to ship a new update in the Dev or Beta Channel are out of the window. Those testing early Windows 11 preview updates can take a few days off and return for a new release after the upcoming weekend.

Quick heads up #WindowsInsiders: we will not be releasing new builds for either the Dev or Beta Channels this week. Total bummer, we know. pic.twitter.com/NpYsc4iLzn — Windows Insider Program (@windowsinsider) February 23, 2023

Users expect the company to unveil the rumored File Explorer redesign with new sections (recently spotted in the latest 25300 build), a brand-new volume mixer, and many Settings improvements. Windows Insiders preferring more stable releases also anticipate significant updates, such as Moment 2 in the Release Preview Channel and Moment 3 in Beta.

Microsoft pushed a new Release Preview build earlier this week, so those testing Windows 11 in that channel probably should not get their hopes too high (even though Microsoft has not mentioned the Release Preview Channel in the tweet). Still, rumors say Microsoft plans to release the Moment 2 update in March, so it is time for the company to release it to Windows Insiders for final testing. As for Dev and Beta, no luck this week.