AMD Ryzen 5.01.29.2026 chipset driver boosts Windows 11 and 10 performance

If you are an AMD fan or a user, it looks like you could be in for a treat as the company is making some big improvements in terms of performance and optimizations. While our own testing to evaluate the ray tracing boost rumors ended up delivering more bad than good results, there are several postitive aspects as well.

For example, earlier today, the company released its latest WHQL display driver which promises to fix DirectX 11-based "situational" performance issues affecting both Radeon GPUs and Ryzen processors. Aside from that, more performance improvements and optimizations are coming with the upcoming AMD Ryzen chipset driver as well.

For those not familiar with the matter, back in January, soon after the company had announced its Ryzen 7000X3D series chips, AMD promised to deliver special optimization for the new 3D V-cache CPUs for Windows 11 and Windows 10. This didn't really sound like a hype talk just to get people interested as indeed there were technical reasons why such optimization will have been necessary as it is related to how the V-cache has been implemented in the new 7000X3D chips. With the new WHQL-signed chipset driver version 5.01.29.2026, AMD will deliver the 3D V-Cache Performance Optimizer Driver version 1.0.0.7 that is expected to bring the special optimizations to Windows 11 as well as Windows 10.

While AMD's website doesn't publicly list these chipset drivers yet, the upcoming driver is beginning to be listed by motherboard partners like ASRock, who has published the driver for its X670E Taichi Carrara flagship motherboard. The AMD 5.01.29.2026 chipset driver is also available on third-party website Station-drivers [do not click if you do not wish to download the driver].

In related news, the Santa Clara company also recently published about high severity security flaw affecting its Ryzen Master software. Hence, Zen CPU users are advised to update to Ryzen Master version 2.10.1.2287.

Via: MoKiChU (Windows 11 Forum) via HXL (Twitter)