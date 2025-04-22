When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Copilot can now create PowerPoint slides from your documents, here's how to do that

Neowin · with 1 comment

Using Copilot to create PowerPoint slides

Microsoft has just announced a new feature for Copilot in PowerPoint for Windows that lets you quickly create a PowerPoint slide using a document and a prompt. This can help save you lots of time while making presentations. In this guide, I’ll show you how you can get started using this feature.

Please note that this feature is only available to PowerPoint for Windows users with a Copilot license running Version 2502 (Build 18526.20144). Additionally, this feature is currently available only in English (US). Additional language support is coming soon!

To get started, you need to open PowerPoint on a Windows device and open up a presentation that you’ve been working on. Next, look for the Copilot button above your slide and press ‘Add a slide’.

Creating a PowerPoint slide with Copilot

If you cannot find the Copilot button above your slide, head to the Home tab and select New Slide with Copilot.

Creating a PowerPoint slide with Copilot

Now, you should have the opportunity to enter a prompt explaining to Copilot what you want the slide to be about; you can also upload a document for the slide to reference by pressing ‘Reference a file’. If you are stuck on what to type in the prompt, Microsoft provides some ready-made prompt ideas.

If you are referencing a larger file and want the slide to contain specific information, you can direct Copilot to a specific section or topic within the file. When creating your prompt, it’s also best to be concise and focus on one or two topics or key points.

Once you are happy, press the Send arrow in the lower-right, and Copilot will make a draft slide for you to look at. You can edit the slide, ask Copilot to rewrite your text, or start over with a new prompt to generate a new slide.

Creating a PowerPoint slide with Copilot

Prior to this feature being available, creating slides was only possible from Copilot chat. The new implementation is more efficient and fits in like any other PowerPoint feature. With that said, Microsoft does list a known issue with this feature. It writes: "Copilot does not currently support prompts requesting specific slide formatting like font, colors, background, and images."

If you're interested in using Copilot in other ways, check out a recent article explaining how voice notes can be turned into documents.

Let us know in the comments if this feature is available for you.

Report a problem with article
A quantum computer from Fujitsu and RIKEN
Next Article

Fujitsu and RIKEN unveil 256-qubit superconducting quantum computer, will soon open access

YouTube Music lyrics share
Previous Article

YouTube Music now lets you share lyrics on Android

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

1 Comment - Add comment