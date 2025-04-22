YouTube Music now lets you share lyrics on Android

Last year, YouTube Music made it easier for users to share a specific portion of a song with friends across social media apps. This eliminated the need to share the entire track and then ask the recipient to start listening from a particular timestamp. Something similar is now coming to YouTube Music, but this time, it is for lyrics.

According to a few users on Reddit, YouTube Music now lets users share lyrics. Notably, the feature is rolling out gradually and is currently available only on Android. The lyrics are shared as a graphic in the mobile app and can be shared across different social media platforms.

To share lyrics, you need to head over to the Lyrics tab on the YouTube Music Android app and hit the all-new "Share" button at the bottom. The next step is to choose a specific portion of the lyrics to be shared in the "Select lyrics" page, and once you are done, all you need to do is hit the "Next" button.

On the "Share lyrics" page, you can customize the background from a variety of color options. The album art, song name, and artist name appear at the top, while the YouTube Music logo sits at the bottom. According to 9To5Google, you can either save the lyrics sheet to your device by pressing "Save image" or share it on social media using the "Share with other apps" button.

For now, the feature seems to be limited to a few users and is only available on Android. There is no information about when YouTube Music will roll out the lyrics sharing feature on iOS. If you have received the feature, do let us know in the comments below.

Images by Joeavatar7 via Reddit