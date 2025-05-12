Copilot Vision can now show you how to do stuff in Windows 11

While we wait for the promised, yet delayed, new features for Windows 11, Microsoft is introducing some upgrades for Copilot Vision. New additions include the ability to ask Copilot to guide you through the app to complete a task or use Copilot Vision with more than one application at once.

Now, when you use Copilot Vision, you can share a window and ask the AI to help you get something done. For example, you can give it access to the Settings app and ask how to turn on night light or share a Clipchamp window and ask how to add text to a video:

Highlights: Now when you share a single browser or app window using Copilot Vision, Copilot can guide, navigate, and coach you to complete a specific task using visual cues. Just ask Copilot to “show me how”, and Copilot will highlight where in the shared browser or app to click to help you accomplish your task. Today, Highlights works with a single app. Press the stop button to stop the Copilot highlights and resume your normal Vision session.

Next, Copilot Vision can now work with two apps side-by-side and answer questions about both. For example, you can compare lists or documents:

2-app support: Copilot Vision on Windows now supports sharing up to two applications. Copilot can then help analyze, offer insights, and answer your questions across the shared apps. For example, share the apps for your backpacking adventure packing list and an online list, and ask Copilot “Is there anything missing from my packing list, compared to the online list?” To get started with Copilot Vision on Windows click the glasses icon in your composer, select which browser window or app you want to share, and ask Copilot to help with whatever you’re working on. To stop sharing, press ‘Stop’ or ‘X’ in the composer.

The new Copilot Vision updates are rolling out to Windows Insiders in version 1.25044.92 (or higher). The update itself is available in all channels, but Copilot Vision, including highlights and dual-app support, is only available in the United States. Also, the rollout is gradual, so not all insiders will get it right away.

In case you missed it, a recent Copilot app update introduced a new entry in Windows 11's context menus, allowing you to quickly ask Copilot about certain files. However, you can turn that feature off by tweaking the system registry.