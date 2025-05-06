You will soon be able to complain about something to Windows 11 and it will fix it for you

Microsoft recently launched a set of big AI-powered features for Copilot+ PCs, like the just-announced Surface Pro 12-inch and the Surface Laptop 13-inch. Today, the company is expanding what AI can do in its operating system, offering users an easier way to find and tweak various Windows settings, more improvements to Windows Search, and new actions in the recently launched Click to Do.

The biggest change is an AI agent in the Settings app. The idea is very simple: you click the search box and explain in natural language what you would like to change. The request should not necessarily be very direct. For example, you can complain about something, like "my mouse pointer is too small," and the Settings app will show you a quick solution and links to related settings.

The Settings app on Copilot+ PCs already features an improved search that can understand human language. Now, Microsoft is taking it to a new level by allowing AI to take action on your behalf when troubleshooting or customizing your computer (with your permission, of course).

The improved Settings app with an AI agent will first be available to Windows Insiders with Copilot+ PCs powered by Snapdragon processors. Later, Microsoft will expand it to Copilot+ PCs with Intel and AMD chips. At launch, only the English language will be supported.

Windows Search is also getting some much-needed improvements. Later this month, Windows Insiders will get to try a new build with Windows Search being able to find various Windows settings and install apps from the Microsoft Store. Better search is also coming to the Photos app so that you can find specific photos more easily.

New features for Click to Do include the ability to ask Copilot to perform actions on your text or photos and launch Reading Coach or Immersive Reader. Click to Do will also be able to schedule a meeting or launch a Teams chat from an email.

Finally, Microsoft is bringing Copilot to the Microsoft Store. The AI Hub now features the latest features on Copilot+ PCs, and you can ask Copilot questions about apps, games, recommendations, and more. Microsoft is also adding new product badges to make it easier for users to understand which apps have AI-powered experiences or which apps are created exclusively for Copilot+ PCs.

These new features will first be available in the Windows Insider program before being released to all users.