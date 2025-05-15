Redtiger F7NP Dual Dash Cam drops to its lowest price ever

The Redtiger F7NP 4K Dual Dash Cam is currently available at its lowest price on both Amazon US and Newegg. While the pricing is the same across both retailers, Newegg is additionally offering a $10 discount with the use of a promo code.

The F7NP dash cam is designed to withstand temperatures from as low as -4°F to as high as 158°F. It captures videos in Ultra HD 4K (3840 x 2160P) with the front camera and Full HD 1080P with the rear camera. The device features a 170-degree wide-angle lens on the front and a 140-degree wide-angle lens on the rear.

Furthermore, the F7NP is equipped with an advanced optical lens system, including an ultra-large F1.5 aperture and six-layer glass. Its HDR (High Dynamic Range) and WDR (Wide Dynamic Range) technologies further improve visibility during night-time driving.

With Loop Recording enabled, the dash cam continuously records by overwriting the oldest files once the memory card reaches capacity. Moreover, a built-in G-sensor detects sudden impacts and automatically locks the relevant footage to prevent deletion. The device also supports a 24-hour parking monitor with a time-lapse feature, although a hardwire kit is required to activate parking mode.

Additionally, the F7NP includes a built-in GPS module that records the vehicle’s route, real-time speed, and location data. This information can be viewed through the Redtiger app or the GPSPlayer software on Windows and Mac. The app, available on both iOS and Android, allows users to view, playback, download, and edit recordings directly on their mobile devices.

Finally, the Redtiger F7NP dash cam also comes with an 18-month warranty.

