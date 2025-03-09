Death Stranding 2 gets a June release date, and a new 10-minute-long trailer is here

Hideo Kojima unveiled the next trailer today for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach at a special panel during this year's SXSW event in Austin, Texas. It's a 10-minute long trailer full of gameplay footage and cutscenes from the upcoming adventure game, and at the end of it, fans finally received a release date to look forward to: June 26.

"Embark on an inspiring mission of human connection beyond the UCA. Sam—with companions by his side—sets out on a new journey to save humanity from extinction," says the studio, describing the upcoming experience. "Join them as they traverse a world beset by otherworldly enemies, obstacles and a haunting question: should we have connected? Step by step, legendary game creator Hideo Kojima changes the world once again."

Watch the new extended gameplay trailer below.

Alongside the new footage and release date, pre-order bonuses and two special editions Kojima Productions is planning for the PlayStation exclusive game were announced today too.

For pre-ordering, the studio is offering everyone a custom hologram (Quokka) as an early unlock, as well as the Battle, Boost, and Bokka Skeletons in Silver across levels 1, 2, and 3 for use in the campaign. All base and special edition buyers receive this bonus for pre-ordering.

Next, the Death Stranding 2 Digital Deluxe Edition will set PlayStation 5 gamers back $79.99. This brings the Gold version of the above-mentioned Skeletons, the Quokka, Chiral Feline, and Why Me? patches, as well as the Machine Gun as a level 1 early unlock.

Costing $229.99, the Death Stranding 2 Collector's Edition is a massive physical-only edition packed full of goodies, and it includes everything from the Deluxe edition as well. Check out what's included in this version below:

Full Game Digital Download

Collector’s Box

48-hour Early Access to the Game

15” Magellan Man Statue

3” Dollman Figurine

Art Cards

Letter from Hideo Kojima

In-game Items

Machine Gun (MP Bullets) LV1 (EARLY UNLOCK)

Battle Skeleton: Gold [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]

Boost Skeleton: Gold [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]

Bokka Skeleton: Gold [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]

Patch 70: Quokka

Patch 71: Chiral Feline

Patch 72: Why Me?

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach releases on June 26 on the PlayStation 5 with a $69.99 price tag. Those who purchase the Digital Deluxe or Collector's Editions will be able to jump in 48 hours earlier, starting June 24. Pre-orders go live on March 17.

Currently, no plans have been announced to bring the highly anticipated sequel to other platforms. The original Death Stranding's PlayStation exclusivity ended with a PC release only a year after launch. Just last year, even a surprise Xbox port landed, five years after the original release on PlayStation.