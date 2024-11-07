Kojima's Death Stranding surprise launches on Xbox, exactly five years after PlayStation

Five long years after the release of Death Stranding on PlayStation, Xbox players can finally experience the Hideo Kojima-directed bizarre adventure. Kojima Productions and 505 Games announced and released the game onto the Microsoft Store today, offering the game across Xbox Series X|S consoles as well as Windows PCs. Even Xbox Play Anywhere is enabled, meaning both platform's versions are available as part of the purchase.

"It is my pleasure to finally announce that Death Stranding Director’s Cut will be delivered to Xbox players," said Kojima about the surprise release. "I would like to thank all the fans who have stayed connected with us as well as everyone in the Xbox community who have been patiently waiting. Kojima Productions (Death Stranding) will continue to connect more and more players around the world, so please stay tuned."

At the same time, Kojima Productions revealed that the Death Stranding IP is now fully owned by the studio. "Kojima Productions will continue its focus on bringing their award-winning IP, Death Stranding to more platforms and audiences," it continued.

While it's not a direct confirmation, this might mean that future games from the series will arrive on Xbox consoles, too, perhaps sooner than the original. Death Stranding 2: On The Beach is currently in development at the studio, with only PlayStation 5 as a confirmed platform.

For those unfamiliar with the story, here's how the setting goes:

In the future, a mysterious event known as the Death Stranding has opened a doorway between the living and the dead, leading to grotesque creatures from the afterlife roaming the fallen world marred by a desolate society. As Sam Bridges, your mission is to deliver hope to humanity by connecting the last survivors of a decimated America. Can you reunite the shattered world, one step at a time?

As this is the Director's Cut edition that has been released for Xbox players, it means they also receive the enhanced combat and traversal mechanics, extra story missions, and other enhancements that landed in 2021.

Death Stranding Director's Cut is now available on Xbox Series X|S via the Microsoft Store. It's currently discounted by 50% on the platform, too, dropping the price down to $19.99 as part of the launch festivities.