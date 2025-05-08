Death Stranding 2's new Limited Edition DualSense controller will be out alongside the game

Kojima Productions is only a few months away from launching the next massive PlayStation exclusive experience, and Sony is not missing the chance to offer some exclusive peripherals to match it. Today, the official DualSense wireless controller—Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Limited Edition—was unveiled, a matching piece of hardware with plenty of callouts for the game.

"Keep the supplies moving with the latest piece of hardware for Porters heading out on a new journey – we’re excited to reveal the new DualSense wireless controller—Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Limited Edition," says Sony in a new blog post. "We worked closely with Kojima Productions on the controller design, customized with the insignia and motto of Drawbridge in vibrant orange."

The Death Stranding 2 DualSense comes in at $84.99 / €84.99 / £74.99 / ¥12,480 and will launch on June 26.

The DualSense wireless controller—Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Limited Edition—will launch alongside the game on June 26. As a special edition controller, supplies will be limited, though Sony will be offering some pre-orders via its direct.playstation.com store starting May 22.

Set 11 months after the first game, Death Stranding 2 brings back Sam Bridges for a new experience that has players exploring Mexico and Australia. Much like the original, Bridges will be tasked with connecting a fractured society, and that means traveling through even more types of terrain for miles and miles. The sequel is said to be faster-paced on the narrative side, too, and gameplay will offer many more traversal options as well as combat abilities compared to the first entry.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach launches on PlayStation 5 as an exclusive on June 26. Those who purchase the Collector's Edition or Digital Deluxe Edition can jump in 48 hours early, though, much like many high-profile releases nowadays.