Intel says latest 13th/14th Gen CPU instability bug firmware does not impact performance

Back in August 2024, Intel confirmed instability issues in its desktop 13th and 14th Gen processors. The company added that it was "committed to making sure" that its customers who were having issues would be covered under its new extended warranty program.

Vmin shift voltage instability issues were determined to be the root cause and the company has released firmware to address the problem. At the time, Intel released microcode version 0x12B to mitigate the issues as best as it could by dropping the unnecessarily elevated voltages.

However, this week, the company has released new firmware microcode version 0x12F. Intel claims that the new update has minimal impact on performance while also improving stability.

On a new forum post, Intel has explained how the new firmware helps, reiterating and deeming that the root cause is Vmin shifting. It writes:

As part of its effort to continually improve its products, Intel is releasing a new microcode update (0x12F) supplementing the 0x12B microcode update released in September 2024. This new microcode further improves system conditions that can potentially contribute to Vmin Shift Instability on Intel Core 13th and 14th Gen desktop-powered systems. Intel is releasing this 0x12F update based on Intel’s investigation of a limited number of reports regarding systems continuously running for multiple days with low-activity and lightly-threaded workloads.​ The release of the 0x12F microcode does not alter the root cause determination for the Intel Core 13th and 14th Gen desktop processor Vmin Shift Instability issue Based on microcode testing and validation, Intel has identified no measurable performance impact with the 0x12F microcode update*.​ Intel continues to recommend users with Intel Core 13th and 14th Gen desktop processors ensure they have the latest BIOS updates installed and utilize the Intel Default Settings profile in their BIOS to mitigate Vmin Shift Instability risk with their systems.

Intel's no performance loss claim is based on tests it conducted using an Intel Core i9-14900K on both 0x12F and 0x12B microcode versions.

If you are running an Intel 13th and 14th desktop processor, you can head over to your motherboard's website to check if the new firmware is available. If you are unsure about your system's motherboard make, you can run msinfo32 to find that information.