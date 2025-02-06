Deep sea adventure Beyond Blue is free to claim on the Epic Games Store

Another freebie has just landed on the Epic Games Store, and PC gamers can now claim a copy of Beyond Blue to keep for free. The latest offer replaces the Undying freebie that had been active since last Thursday. As usual, you have seven days to add the latest game permanently to your library.

Developed by E-Line Media, the studio behind Never Alone, Beyond Blue comes in as a narrative adventure that takes you deep into the oceans of Earth. The story takes place in the future, putting you into the shoes of deep-sea explorer and scientist Mirai. You'll be taking eight dives into the deepest parts of the ocean while tracking various deep-sea creatures and hidden mysteries.

The title has been inspired by the BBC's Blue Planet II documentary series and takes a more educational route when it comes to exploring the depths and the lifeforms that live there. The developer had partnered with BBC Studios, OceanX, and ocean-related scientific experts when building the game as well.

Here's how the studio describes the setting:

Set in the near future, Beyond Blue explores the mysteries of our ocean through the eyes of Mirai, a deep-sea explorer and scientist. Become a part of a newly-formed research team using groundbreaking technologies to see, hear, and interact with the ocean in a more meaningful way than has ever been attempted.

The new Beyond Blue giveaway on the Epic Games Store is now live for Windows. The indie game usually costs $19.99 to purchase when it's not on sale. The giveaway will come to an end on Thursday, February 13 at 8 am PT.