Destiny: Rising announced, a free-to-play mobile shooter developed by NetEase

The Destiny universe is expanding again, but this time, it's not a sequel, and it's not being developed by Bungie either. Announced today, Destiny: Rising is coming to mobile platforms Android and iOS as a free-to-play sci-fi shooter experience.

Chinese giant NetEase Games is developing the project, which features hero shooter elements alongside competitive and cooperative play. Watch the announcement trailer above, featuring some gameplay snippets and a developer deep dive below.

Officially licensed by Destiny franchise developer Bungie, Destiny: Rising is said to be in an alternate timeline "exploring a narrative in the post-Dark Age era." Like the originals on modern platforms, the mobile game will offer campaign missions and six-player strikes, as well as PVE and PVP modes focused on replayability. The roster of characters players will have access to will provide unique abilities for use during battles as well, with plenty of combat styles to master.

Here's how the developer describes the setting:

As a genesis of new possibilities in the Destiny Universe, Destiny: Rising delves into an unseen era where burgeoning hope blooms once again after a terrifying collapse of civilization and the dangers of the resulting Dark Age. With the help of legendary Iron Lords, humanity has broken free the shackles of tyranny and began to rally together against the alien forces intent on its extinction. Amidst the chaos of this early age for The City, a new generation of Lightbearers, resurrected by mysterious entities known as Ghosts, set out to restore humanity’s prominence and secure its future.

“With Destiny: Rising, NetEase Games is honored to partner with Bungie to deliver a Destiny-caliber experience to mobile devices,” said Ethan Wang, Senior Vice President, NetEase, Inc. “Destiny is an incredible franchise with a passionate and dedicated global fanbase. As huge fans ourselves, we are humbled and thrilled for the opportunity to bring gamers an action-packed RPG shooter set within the Destiny Universe.”

“For over a decade, we have built this universe to contain many unique and wonderful stories, and we are excited to see mobile gamers be able to experience this new take on the Destiny universe from the creative team at NetEase,” adds Terry Redfield, Creative Lead at Bungie.

Pre-registrations for Destiny: Rising are now open in the US and Canada, with playtests slated to kick off on November 1. Head here to sign up. A full release date has not been announced yet.