Microsoft's 'no-fluff' Xbox Partner Preview goes live Thursday with 25 minutes of trailers

Just as a few leakers predicted, Microsoft is planning to host a brand-new Xbox Partner Preview later this week. The company is describing it as a "no-fluff, all-games broadcast" that will feature brand-new trailers from Xbox partners like Remedy Entertainment, Sega, and 505 Games. This is slated to be the second Partner Preview of the year, too, with the last one happening back in March.

The October Xbox Partner Preview broadcast will kick off on October 17 at 10 am Pacific / 1 pm Eastern / 6 pm UK. Xbox's YouTube, Twitch, and other channels will all go live at that time for a broadcast that will be around 25 minutes long, according to the company.

Microsoft says there will be "new game reveals, release date announcements, and fresh new gameplay from upcoming games" present at the show. Plus, some behind-the-scenes information about the announcements will be revealed on the Xbox Wire blog as the show goes on. For those who may miss out on the main show when it's live, Microsoft will be doing a full recap following it as well.

As for what fans can expect to see at the broadcast, the touts the following:

During Xbox Partner Preview, you’ll get a first look at gameplay from Alan Wake II’s next expansion, The Lake House, an action-packed new trailer for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, a peek at multiple bosses in dark-fantasy action game Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, multiple world premieres, and other great titles coming to Xbox consoles, Windows PC, and Game Pass.

Remedy first gave a look at Alan Wake II's The Lake House expansion at Sony's State of Play in September, but now, Xbox is getting its turn. This time, gameplay from the expansion will finally be unveiled. At the same time, the recently announced Like A Dragon spin-off entry — Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii — is getting a new look during the showcase. The upcoming 505 Games-published souls-like WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers is getting a new action-packed trailer at the show, too, giving a first look at some of the bosses players will be facing.

Being a Partner Preview, I don’t expect to see any new announcements from Xbox Game Studios, though.