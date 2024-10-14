Motorola Razr flip phone with 50MP camera is now available for just $499

Motorola's Razr flip smartphone is now available for $499 (originally $699) in the US from Amazon. This unlocked device is compatible with all major US carriers, including Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. It will also work with prepaid carriers like Cricket Wireless, Metro by T-Mobile, Simple Mobile, Total Wireless, Tracfone, Net10, Mint Mobile, Google Fi, and H2O.

The Motorola Razr 2024 boasts a 3.6-inch Moto-ai powered external display and a 6.9-inch pOLED main display with HDR10+ support. It features a 50MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide + macro vision camera on the back, along with a 32MP front camera. This Razr offers 20% louder speakers and supports Dolby Atmos for spatial audio.

Thanks to its 4200mAh battery, you can enjoy the device for an entire day without charging. With TurboPower 30W charging, you can power up your smartphone faster than ever. This flip smartphone is driven by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor for improved performance and efficiency.

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protects the external display from drops and scratches, while the improved hinge provides better dust protection. Motorola also claims the device can withstand submersion in 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes.

For the first time, Razr users can access Google's Gemini app directly from their external display. Simply press and hold the power button to launch the new Gemini experience. Razr customers also get three free months of Gemini Advanced, granting them access to Google's most capable AI models at no extra cost.

The Motorola Razr is available in Beach Sand, Koala Grey, and Spritz Orange vegan leather color options. With its sleek design, powerful features, and attractive price point, the Motorola Razr 2024 is a compelling option in the foldable smartphone market.

