Diablo IV to support NVIDIA DLSS 3 for launch, along with Redfall and more games

NVIDIA has just announced a major expansion of games that will use its DLSS 3 graphics technology. That includes Blizzard's long-awaited fantasy action RPG sequel Diablo IV, which will support DLSS 3 for select NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards for the game's launch on June 6.

Previously, Blizzard claimed that DLSS would be added to Diablo IV after the launch. Today, NVIDIA said that the timetable has moved up to the game's launch. It stated:

GeForce RTX 40 Series gamers can multiply frame rates, other GeForce RTX gamers can accelerate performance with DLSS 2, and several generations of GeForce gamers can reduce system latency with NVIDIA Reflex.

In addition, the Diablo IV open beta test, which launches in early access on Friday, March 17, will support DLSS 2.

NVIDIA also announced that the PC version of Microsoft's driving game Forza Horizon 5 will add DLSS 3 support in an update on March 28. It will allow the game to have frame rates higher than 120FPS.

Another game that already supports DLSS 3 is the closed beta test of the multiplayer FPS The Finals.

More upcoming games that will add DLSS 2 or 3 support include the spy-themed game Deceive Inc. on March 21, the post-apocalyptic "cyber bike" game Gripper on March 29, and the unique adventure game Smalland: Survive the Wilds on March 29, where your player character is super small compared to the environment.

Finally, Arkane Games' upcoming vampire-themed shooter Redfall will support DLSS 3 for its May 2 launch. NVIDIA says;

NVIDIA DLSS 3 will accelerate performance significantly, NVIDIA Reflex will reduce system latency, making gameplay more responsive, and ray-traced effects arriving post-launch will take your graphics to the next level, further enhancing your experience.

If you buy an NVIDIA GeForce 4000 series card or get one with your gaming PC or laptop, you will be able to get a free digital copy of Redfall.