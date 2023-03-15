You can start preloading Diablo IV on PC ahead of the March 17 early access open beta

If you have preordered Diablo IV, or if you got a key when you bought a KFC chicken sandwich, you can play in this weekend's early access open beta for the fantasy action-RPG sequel. If you are playing Blizzard's next game on the PC, the good news is that you can start preloading Diablo IV on your hard drive right now.

PC Gamer reports that, if you haven't already, you will need to download the Battle.net desktop app for Windows and Mac to begin the preload process. Once you open it, you will go to the launcher's sidebar and change the version to "Diablo IV - beta" in order to begin the download.

Even if you get the standard version, it's going to be a big 40GB preload to get the game downloaded to your PC's storage drive. If you opt to get the game's high-resolution texture pack, be prepared for a much longer download time, as the preload size will increase to 80GB.

The early access to the Diablo IV open beta starts on Friday, March 17 at 9 a.m. PST (noon EST) and ends on March 20 at 12 p.m. PST (3 p.m. EST). During the early access part of the open beta, gamers can check out three of the game's player classes: the Barbarian, the Rogue, and the Sorcerer. They can explore the prologue and Act 1 of the game and bring their character up to Level 25.

The full open beta, which will be available to anyone from March 24-27, will add two more player classes, the Druid and the Necromancer. The full game is planned to launch on June 6 for the PC, Microsoft's Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles, and Sony's PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. You still have time to preorder the game to join in the early access Open Beta, and you can do that now on Amazon.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.

Source: PC Gamer