Nvidia is bundling Redfall's $100 edition with RTX 40 Series desktop and mobile GPUs

With more AAA games on the horizon, much like AMD, Nvidia is bundling an upcoming title with its products for no extra charge. For a limited time, those picking up an RTX 40 Series desktop graphics card, or a laptop with specific members from the same GPU family, will now receive Arkane's upcoming cooperative vampire hunting game Redfall for free.

The offer isn't for the Redfall standard edition either, with the $99.99 Bite Back Edition being what's included. This special edition has the base experience, access to two more upcoming heroes, special outfits for all characters, and other cosmetic items as goodies.

Those purchasing an RTX 4090, 4080, or 4070 Ti GPU (or a desktop PC with one) will receive a Steam copy of Redfall Bite Back Edition. Unfortunately, not every RTX laptop is joining the offer, with only laptops sporting the high-end RTX 4090 and 4080 mobile GPUs receiving the free game.

Redfall is launching on May 2 across PC, Xbox consoles, and Game Pass. It is incoming as an Nvidia-backed title, so it's no surprise to see DLSS 3, Nvidia Reflex, and ray tracing support in the action game's PC version. However, the ray-traced graphics options will be delivered via a post-launch update.