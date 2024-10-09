Digital identity project Worldcoin gears up for major updates and expansion

The Worldcoin project has announced that it has a big event coming up in San Francisco on October 17. At the event, entitled "A new world", the project's co-inventors Alex Blania, CEO of Tools for Humanity (TFH), and Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, plus other key members of the Worldcoin Foundation and TFH will share "meaningful updates to the project."

For those who are unfamiliar with the World App and Worldcoin, it is essentially a digital identity for proving one's humanness in a world grappling with AI and AI-created content. Worldcoin is the cryptocurrency associated with the project. Worldcoins were being issued for free before in a bit of a universal basic income (UBI) trial but this seems to have stopped, though the ones you have are redeemable if you verify your humanness.

You may remember Worldcoin, it was the organization with those creepy metallic spherical cameras that scanned your iris to verify you're human. While these orbs have been available in a handful of countries, they've faced legal issues in some countries, and in many other places, there just aren't any to go and verify with.

In the company's announcement, it said that the event will talk about enhanced technologies and ways to get more people on the Worldcoin network and help Worldcoin to scale from the current 7 million verified humans to 700 million and more.

Many people accuse Altman and OpenAI of being master hype generators. We typically hear that company say products are "just a few weeks away" and then this evolves into months. Worldcoin promises that the "new world" event is not intended to generate hype, but instead, it'll be an opportunity to explain the next steps to achieve its mission.

The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. PST on October 17. You can register to attend in person or watch the live stream here.

Source: Worldcoin