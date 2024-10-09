Meta AI chatbot is rolling out to six more countries

Mark Zuckerberg announced on his WhatsApp channel that Meta will be bringing its AI chatbot, named Meta AI, to six more countries today, with a greater gradual rollout over the coming months.

The countries that will have access to Meta AI from today include Brazil, the United Kingdom, the Philippines, Bolivia, Guatemala, and Paraguay. Following this, the gradual rollout will take the total of countries from 22 to 43, including Algeria, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Malaysia, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Thailand, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, and Yemen.

Meta AI will also support more than 12 languages at the end of this rollout, including Arabic, Indonesian, Thai, and Vietnamese. It will be available to use for users in these regions on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger apps, as well as on the Meta.ai website.

At the time of writing, if you navigate to Meta.ai from one of the six aforementioned countries, you are still presented with a holding screen that states, "Meta AI isn't available yet in your country." However, you can expect that to change later today.

Meta continues to develop its AI models at a rapid pace to keep up with both Microsoft and Google's work on Copilot and Gemini, respectively. Zuckerberg went on to say that Meta is "playing to win," with investment being focused on this area of its business. Meanwhile, Microsoft recently announced a major upgrade to Copilot, while Google has further incorporated Gemini-powered features int o its other products, like Fitbit.

Recently, Meta added new voices to Meta AI from celebrities such as John Cena and Judi Dench, taking a more "above board" approach compared to OpenAI, who got into some hot water a few months ago for using a voice that sounded eerily similar to Scarlett Johansson's role in the film Her.

Source: TechCrunch