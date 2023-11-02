DoNotSpy on Windows 11 23H2 / 22H2 Moment 4 helps you rid of Copilot, annoying Edge features

Earlier this week, Microsoft began rolling out Windows 11 version 23H2, also called the Windows 11 2023 update. Towards the end of September, the tech giant started shipping the Windows 11 Moment 4 release and the two feature updates essentially bring several new feature additions.

You can find all such features that shipped early, that were supposedly planned for the 23H2 update, in this article. One of the features that has been released to more users with this update is Copilot (in preview).

However, if you, for some reason, do not like it and want it disabled, the latest version of DoNotSpy11 adds the option to do so, alongside support for Windows 11 23H2 and 22H2 Moment 4. The version also lets you make several tweaks to Edge and the Start menu. The full changelog for DoNotSpy11 1.2.0.0 is given below:

General: Added Support for Windows 11 23H2 (Moment 4)

Tweak added: Edge: Disable Compose for Writing on the Web

Tweak added: Edge: Disable Discover Access to Page Contents

Tweak added: Edge: Disable Related Matches in Find on Page

Tweak added: Edge: Disable Text Prediction

Tweak added: Edge: Disable Thumbnail Images for Browsing History

Tweak added: Edge: Disable Windows Indexer Access to Local Browsing Data

Tweak added: Privacy: Disable Autocorrection of Misspelled Words

Tweak added: Privacy: Disable Copilot

Tweak added: Privacy: Disable Highlighting of Misspelled Words

Tweak added: Privacy: Disable Taskbar Copilot Button

Tweak added: Start: Do Not Show Account-Related Notifications

Tweak added: Start: Do Not Show Recently Added Apps

Tweak updated: Edge: Disable Search Suggestions (now set as mandatory policy instead of recommended policy)

Tweak updated: Edge: Disable Shopping (now set as mandatory policy instead of recommended policy)

Tweak updated: Edge: Disable Suggestion of Similar Pages (now set as mandatory policy instead of recommended policy)

Tweak updated: Edge: Disable Synchronization of Data (now set as mandatory policy instead of recommended policy)

Tweak updated: Privacy: Disable Facts, Tips, Ticks and More on your Lock Screen

Tweak updated: Privacy: Disable SmartScreen-Filter for URLs

You can download the app from Neowin's software page or from the official website.