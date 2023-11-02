Microsoft updates Windows Subsystem for Android preview with gamepad and stability fixes

Microsoft has released a new preview update for Windows Subsystem for Android. Version 2310.40000.0.0 is now available for download for Windows 11 users participating in the program. Unlike previous releases, this one contains only two notable changes: general reliability improvements and a fix for the bug reversing gamepad triggers.

We've shipped an update for Windows Subsystem for Android™ on Windows 11 to the Windows Subsystem for Android™ Preview Program. This update (2310.40000.0.0) includes improvements to platform reliability and functionality improvements. Release Notes Platform reliability improvements

Gamepad triggers are no longer reversed, a fix for In Windows Subsystem for Android, the LT and RT of the gamepad are recognized as reversed. #452 Giving Feedback If you are having issues with Windows Subsystem for Android™ – please file feedback via Feedback Hub under Apps > Windows Subsystem for Android™. For more information about troubleshooting and submitting feedback: Troubleshooting and FAQ for mobile apps on Windows.

You can download the latest Windows Subsystem for Android Preview update from the Microsoft Store. Note that getting early WSA updates requires enrolling into the Windows Subsystem for Android Preview Program, which is separate from the Windows Insider Program. Alternatively, you can wait for Microsoft to release WSA version 2310.40000.0.0 for Windows Insiders in a few days.

If you plan to get started with Windows Subsystem for Android and Android apps on Windows 11, check out the following resources you will find helpful:

As a reminder, the last WSA preview update delivered .cer files support and graphics improvements.