Vivaldi for iOS gets tab pinning, search shortcuts, and more

In September 2023, Vivaldi Technologies released its browser on iOS and iPadOS. Today, Vivaldi for iPhone and iPad received its first feature update with tab pinning, search engine shortcuts, and other improvements across the browser.

In this update, we’ve added new functions such as pinning tabs and shortcuts to search faster, rounded a few rough edges, squashed some bugs, and polished the browser with under-the-hood improvements.

What is new in Vivaldi 6.4 for iPhone and iPad?

Here is the official changelog:

Improved Tab features: Pin the tabs Across platforms, our tab features differentiate the browser from the rest of the pack. That is why we integrated the unique desktop-style Tab Bar which makes it easy and fast to switch tabs in a way familiar to most from their computers. We continue to improve the way you handle tabs. Now onwards, you can easily pin tabs and keep your most important tabs easily accessible. Pinned tabs are a great way to ensure that your favorite websites are just a tap away, helping you have a more organized and efficient browsing experience. Tabs can be pinned from their context menu in the Tab Switcher. With the Tab Switcher, you can find open, private, recently closed, or synced tabs in a breeze. Search Engine Nicknames: Save time with shortcuts. With the help of Search Engine Nicknames, you can easily search with any of the included search engines in Vivaldi.

Simply type the nickname followed by the search term to search with the selected search engine. Often, you’ll end up getting better search results by using different search engines.



Similiar to Vivaldi on desktop, you can also set different default search engines for regular and private tabs.

Other neat features in Vivaldi for iOS and iPadOS include notes, a reading list, speed dial, sync, a built-in ad blocker, a tablet-optimized user interface, and more. You can download Vivaldi for your Apple device from the App Store. The browser is also available on Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and even some cars.