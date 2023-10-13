Edge 118 is out with "Find on page" feature, new SmartScreen policy and more

Microsoft has released the latest version of its Edge web browser to the Stable Channel. The version number is 118.0.2088.46. It includes a few new features, plus a number of new policies and some deprecated features.

Here is the changelog which can be found in full here:

Feature updates Microsoft Edge for Business Banner . Microsoft Edge for Business is a dedicated Microsoft Edge experience built for work that enables admins in organizations to give their users a productive and secure work browser across managed and unmanaged devices. The in-product Microsoft Edge for Business banner is being deprecated and will no longer be visible.

. Microsoft Edge for Business is a dedicated Microsoft Edge experience built for work that enables admins in organizations to give their users a productive and secure work browser across managed and unmanaged devices. The in-product Microsoft Edge for Business banner is being deprecated and will no longer be visible. Find on page . Searching for a word or phrase on a webpage has become easier with the new smart find update to Find on page. For more information, see Find on page. Now when you search with Find on page, we suggest related matches and synonyms making it effortless to find what you're looking for, even if you misspell a word in your search query. When you search, simply select the suggested word to quickly locate the desired word or phrase on the page. Data is sent to Microsoft for processing. For more information, see Microsoft Edge's Privacy Whitepaper. Administrators can control the availability using the RelatedMatchesCloudServiceEnabled policy.

. Searching for a word or phrase on a webpage has become easier with the new smart find update to Find on page. For more information, see Find on page. Now when you search with Find on page, we suggest related matches and synonyms making it effortless to find what you're looking for, even if you misspell a word in your search query. When you search, simply select the suggested word to quickly locate the desired word or phrase on the page. Data is sent to Microsoft for processing. For more information, see Microsoft Edge's Privacy Whitepaper. Administrators can control the availability using the RelatedMatchesCloudServiceEnabled policy. New SmartScreen policy . The ExemptSmartScreenDownloadWarnings policy lets administrators create a dictionary of file type extensions with a corresponding list of domains that are exempted from SmartScreen AppRep warnings. Files with file type extensions specified for domains identified by this policy are still subject to file type extension-based security warnings and mixed-content download warnings.

. The ExemptSmartScreenDownloadWarnings policy lets administrators create a dictionary of file type extensions with a corresponding list of domains that are exempted from SmartScreen AppRep warnings. Files with file type extensions specified for domains identified by this policy are still subject to file type extension-based security warnings and mixed-content download warnings. New Microsoft Edge Update policies. The MeteredUpdatesDefault and MeteredUpdates policies allows administrators to control the "Download Updates over metered connections" setting (edge://settings/help). The MeteredUpdatesDefault applies to all apps and MeteredUpdates applies to targeted apps. When a policy is configured to Allow, updates occur on a metered connection, such as cellular connections or others where data usage is controlled. Policy updates New policies BeforeunloadEventCancelByPreventDefaultEnabled - Control the behavior for the cancel dialog produced by the beforeunload event

CompressionDictionaryTransportEnabled - Enable compression dictionary transport support

DataUrlInSvgUseEnabled - Data URL support for SVGUseElement

ExemptSmartScreenDownloadWarnings - Disable SmartScreen AppRep based warnings for specified file types on specified domains

ForceBuiltInPushMessagingClient - Forces Microsoft Edge to use its built-in WNS push client to connect to the Windows Push Notification Service

ForcePermissionPolicyUnloadDefaultEnabled - Controls whether unload event handlers can be disabled

PictureInPictureOverlayEnabled - Enable Picture in Picture overlay feature on supported webpages in Microsoft Edge

SendMouseEventsDisabledFormControlsEnabled - Control the new behavior for event dispatching on disabled form controls Deprecated policies RendererCodeIntegrityEnabled - Enable renderer code integrity

Microsoft also announced an upcoming change to Edge:

In an upcoming update to Microsoft Edge, the Bing icon entry point in the Microsoft Edge sidebar will change to the new Copilot icon. No other changes in the experience are expected.

There are also some security updates to Edge 118 which are listed here.