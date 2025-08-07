Elder Scrolls Online, Cassette Beasts, and more join Free Play Days on Xbox

The weekend is fast approaching, and Xbox players can already jump into the latest Free Play Days offers from Microsoft. There are four games to play this time, which Xbox players can try over the next few days without having to purchase them outright.

The only game that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, and Core members can try out is Souldiers. Meanwhile, The Elder Scrolls Online, Paw Patrol World, and Cassette Beasts are all available to every Xbox player even without a Core subscription for multiplayer.

From the list, The Elder Scrolls Online comes in as the MMORPG side of the hugely popular fantasy universe. Set during the Second Era of the Tamriel continent, your custom hero will be going on adventures across Morrowind, Daggerfall, Elsweyr, and other provinces with thousands of other players. This free offer will also last through August 12 as the game celebrates QuakeCon.

Next, Souldiers is a Metroidvania experience that has you battling tough enemies and jumping through plenty of puzzle platforming sessions as one of the three available classes: Scout, Caster, or Archer. Meanwhile, aimed at younger audiences, PAW Patrol World lands for fans of the Nickelodeon series, letting you and a friend play as one of the pups to explore Adventure Bay and surrounding areas for a fresh storyline.

Lastly, Cassette Beasts has you exploring a mysterious island where you can record wild monsters onto tapes before replaying them during fights for turn-based battles. The overworld touts fully visible creatures without random encounters as well.

Here are the newly announced games for Free Play Days and their platforms:

Other than The Elder Scrolls Online, the rest of the Free Play Days promotions will end on Sunday, August 10, at 11:59 pm PT.