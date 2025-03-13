Elder Scrolls Online, Unknown 9: Awakening, and more join Xbox Free Play Days

The Free Play Days promotion has returned with another slate of Xbox games to try out over the weekend. Microsoft has partnered with developers to offer three games this time as part of the weekly offer, and only one of them actually requires an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, or Core subscription. The games are The Elder Scrolls Online, Unknown 9: Awakening, and Session Skate Sim.

From the trio, Session Skate Sim is the only experience that needs a Game Pass subscription to play this weekend. This is a street skating title offering dual-stick controls where each foot represents a thumb stick for pulling off precise tricks and grinds. The realism-focused title is fully single-player, and features a physics-based simulation to replicate a more real-world-based skating journey.

Up next is the free event for The Elder Scrolls Online. This Zenimax-developed MMORPG offers a large swathe of land set in the popular Bethesda fantasy universe to explore, discover, fight, and dungeon dive in, all with thousands of other players. This offer lasts longer than a standard Free Play Days offer too, with it slated to end on March 20.

Lastly, Unknown 9: Awakening finishes off this weekend's free event pile. This single-player action adventure puts you into the shoes of Haroona, a supernatural ability user who can use power from another dimension to be invisible, possess other beings, and see the future. Only two hours of the title can be played during this promotion though.

Here are the games revealed today for the Free Play Days promotion and their supported platforms:

This Free Play Days promotion will end on Sunday, March 16, at 11:59 pm PT.