Mozilla releases Firefox 141.0.3 with fixes for tracking protection and more

Just a couple of days after releasing Firefox 141.0.2, which addressed crashes on PCs with Nvidia graphics cards with old drivers and other issues, Mozilla released Firefox 141.0.3, another bug-fixing update. This time, the changelog contains fixes for only two bugs.

The first bug occurs on websites built with Svelte, a JavaScript framework for websites and web apps that enables interactive UI elements, such as buttons, menus, forms, and other bits that can update instantly. In recent Firefox versions, on websites with Svelte, certain properties disappear after some time. For example, a message that appears after clicking a button vanishes.

The second fix resolves a problem with cryptominers not being listed as blocked in Strict Tracking Protection (STP). Firefox would still block cryptominers, but they were just not listed.

Here is the official changelog:

Fixed a regression that caused issues on sites built with the Svelte framework. (Bug 1980081)

Fixed an issue where cryptominers were not listed as blocked in Strict Tracking Protection. (Bug 1977066)

Firefox 141.0.2 is now available for download from the official website, the Microsoft Store on Windows 10 and 11, and within the browser on existing installations. You can get the update by clicking Menu > Help > About Firefox. Firefox can also download and install updates automatically in the background.

Firefox 141.0.2 and 141.0.3 are both servicing updates for Firefox 141, which arrived in late July. Its changelog includes AI-powered tab groups, improvements for vertical tabs and control elements overflow, memory optimizations for Linux users, the long-anticipated WebGPU support on Windows, and enhancements to the address bar, which can now perform more actions. You can find full release notes for the update here.