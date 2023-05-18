Epic Games Store has Death Stranding for free to download and keep this week

This week's free game from the Epic Games Store is a big one. You can get the PC version of the acclaimed third person sci-fi action game Death Stranding from the digital store to keep for the next week.

First released in 2019, the game comes from Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima and his Kojima Productions development team. In case you are unfamiliar with the game, here's a quick summary of Death Stranding:

In the future, a mysterious event known as the Death Stranding has opened a doorway between the living and the dead, leading to grotesque creatures from the afterlife roaming the fallen world marred by a desolate society. As Sam Bridges, your mission is to deliver hope to humanity by connecting the last survivors of a decimated America. Can you reunite the shattered world, one step at a time?

The game features voices and likenesses from well-known actors like Norman Reedus, who plays Bridges, along with Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Margaret Qualley, and Lindsay Wagner. The PC version has features like photo mode and ultra-wide monitor support.

Again, Death Stranding will be free to download and keep from the Epic Games Store until 11 am Eastern time on May 25. You can also get the game's Director's Cut upgrade for just $4.99 this week, a 50 percent discount from its normal price.