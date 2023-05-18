The Division 2, XCOM 2, and two Warhammer games join Xbox Free Play Days this weekend

Microsoft has a packed weekend planned for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members on console. The latest Free Play Days offer has four games available to try out for free, and they are XCOM 2, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr, and Warhammer: Chaosbane.

XCOM 2 brings Firaxis' turn-based combat goodness as you fight against an occupying alien force. Ubisoft is back to delivering new updates for The Division 2, and this is a great opportunity to see what's new in the cooperative action game. Meanwhile, the two Warhammer titles arrive as part of the new Skulls Festival. Chaosbane is a top-down monster-slaying RPG, while Inquisitor - Martyr is a hack-and-slash action RPG.

Most of these Free Play Days games this weekend have discounts attached to them as well, to make it cheaper to continue a playthrough. Here are all the Microsoft Store pages for easy access:

This weekend's Xbox Free Play Days promotion is offering its games to try from now until Sunday, May 21 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

