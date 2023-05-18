Leaked Google Pixel 8 Pro video shows a rear body temperature sensor

A newly leaked video that appears to show the unannounced Google Pixel 8 Pro concentrates on a feature that few smartphones currently have: a rear temperature sensor.

The video, posted on YouTube by 91Mobiles, shows the sensor beneath the phone's rear photo flash. More importantly, it shows the sensor being used by the owner. She places the Pixel 8 Pro close to her forehead so that the sensor can take a temperature reading.

The user then taps on the phone's main screen and moves the phone across her temple for a few seconds. The Pixel 8 Pro then buzzes so that the user can see her temperature reading.

What's not clear from this clip is what applications will be using the Pixel 8 Pro temperature sensor. It's possible that it could be used in fitness apps such as the Google-owned Fitbit app.

Google is expected to officially announce the Pixel 8 phone series this fall, and it's also expected to have Android 14 installed, which is currently in public beta testing. A new version of the Pixel Watch is rumored to be revealed alongside the Pixel 8 phones.